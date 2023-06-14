Avoid sharing nudes, compromising pictures – CSA warns against romance scam

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has cautioned the public against sharing nudes and compromising pictures with online friends and partners.



In an alert on the authority’s Twitter page, it warned that there is an increase in romance scams where fraudsters create fake identities, usually on dating sites, social media, or unsolicited emails to establish intimate relationships with their targets.



It also added that when victims who have shared their nudes decide to back out from such relationships, these malicious actors may escalate the scheme into blackmail or sextortion.



“When victims attempt to back out of a relationship with scammers, these malicious actors may escalate the scheme into blackmail or sextortion (especially in cases where they have the nudes of the victim),” the authority stated.



The CSA also added that perpetrators of romance scams often avoid physical meetups, but some may meet their potential victims depending on how they intend to exploit them. Hence, individuals should be watchful.



“Scammers often avoid physical meetups, but some perpetrators may meet their potential victims depending on how they intend to exploit the victim.

“Avoid sharing personal details with someone you have only met online, such as your full name, address, or financial details,” CSA warned.











ABJ/GA