Avoid politics of insults - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang advises political leader

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mahama's running mate

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has advised political leaders and their supporters to avoid provocation and insults ahead of the 2020 general election.



She said such behaviour could negatively affect the country's democracy.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang gave the advice when she interacted with traders and their patrons at the Tarkwa main market, as part of a four-day campaign tour of the Western Region.



Amidst cheers, shouts and dancing with the traders and residents, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the youth to refrain from acts of violence that would destabilize the peace and stability prevailing in the country.



She emphasized that the stability and unity of the country could not be built and maintained without peace.



The Vice-Presidential candidate of the NDC appealed to political leaders to make peace before, during and after the December polls a topmost priority.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency to vote massively for the NDC Presidential candidate and parliamentary candidate, Mr John Justice Abban.





