Avoid politics of ethnicity - Palgrave Boakye-Danquah to NPP delegates

Politics of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , contribution

Palgrave Frimpong Boakye-Danquah, a parliamentary aspirant representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abuakwa North Constituency, has called on NPP delegates to reject the politics of ethnicity and tribalism, emphasizing the importance of unity and meritocracy.



During a meeting with NPP delegates in Akyem Tafo on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Boakye-Danquah expressed his concerns, stating, "If we introduce ethnicity into our politics, we would be sowing the seeds of division, and the consequences would be bitter."



He urged the delegates to cast their votes based on merit, urging them not to consider a candidate's background but instead focus on choosing the best candidate to represent the constituency.



While acknowledging the significance of the party's founders, particularly R.S. Dombo, Boakye-Danquah emphasized that their legacy should not be misused as a basis for divisive racial or tribal politics.



"Tribal politics is something we must not entertain within the NPP. Since 1992, we have remained one nation, and we should continue to uphold this unity," he emphasized.



Boakye-Danquah's message to reject ethnic and tribal politics aligns with the NPP's commitment to fostering inclusivity, unity, and a sense of national identity.