Avoid mockery - Pastor Oduro advises Christians

The Yennyawoso District Minister of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Charles Oduro, has admonished Christians involved in mockery to immediately desist from the act as it has the tendency to breed violence.



Recounting a story of an Elder of the Church, who committed suicide for being ridiculed by the wife, Pastor Oduro emphasised that “mockery is a grave sin, which is tantamount to contempt.”



“We must respect ourselves and avoid making fun of each other,” he advised.



Pastor Oduro made this known in a sermon he preached when he fellowshipped with members of the Airport Assembly on Sunday, February 28, 2021.



Reading from Genesis 21:9-21, the District Minister talked about vulnerability of children.



In his exposition, the man of God revealed that children are gifts from God and that they need to be loved and cared for.



According to him, many children end up on the street for lack of parental care. He, therefore, admonished parents and guardians to give their wards good foundation by living a life worthy of emulation (Galatians 6:7).



With further reference to Genesis 21:19 and Luke 24:31, Pastor Charles Oduro attributed the suffering of most Christians to the fact that they are destitute of spiritual eyes.



“Haggar was living around a well of water, yet she was dying of thirst until God opened her eyes to see. Like Haggar, many Christians are sitting on money but they are wallowing in poverty because they have no spiritual eyes. May the Good Lord open your eyes so that you see the good things around you,” he prayed.



Pastor Oduro further urged believers to strive to know the will of God for their lives so that they walk in it (Ephesians 1:17-18).



To know God’s will for one's life, the Yennyawoso District Minister charged them to be prayerful and studious of God’s word. He also entreated them to plan their lives but not to wholly put their trust in what they plan, cautioning, “if you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”