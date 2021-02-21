Health News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: GNA

Avoid malaria during pregnancy – Midwife tells women

Pregnant mothers have been advised against contracting malaria

Madam Beatrice Akefo, a Principal Midwifery Officer (PMO) at the Representative and Child Health Unit (RCH) of the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga has called on expectant mothers to avoid contracting malaria.



Madam Akefo, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga stressed the need for pregnant women to take Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP) and sleep under insecticide-treated mosquito nets.



She insisted that: “If pregnant women continue to take the SP, sleep under insecticide-treated nets and feed very well, they will be protected from contracting malaria.



“It is also good for them to report early to the facility if they suspect they have malaria so that we can test and refer for early treatment and prevention of complications,” the PMO added.



She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic had greatly affected attendance.



She said the use of the SP among the expectant mothers was encouraging, “Some even alert us to administer the SP, while others do not want it at all. But the SP will prevent them from getting malaria, even if they get it, it will not be so severe.”



She said malaria in pregnancy could affect the unborn baby if there were complications, “The baby could either be aborted or delivered preterm, or the baby may be delivered at term but also have malaria. So we explain to them the need for the SP.”