Avoid drug abuse - Sefwi-Elluokrom Chief Imam urges Muslim youth

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Chief Imam of Sefwi-Elluokrom, Abdulai Issifu, has advised the youth to desist from indulging in drug abuse that could endanger their lives.



He said substance/drug abuse was increasingly becoming a common phenomenon among the youth, and that the practice could have harmful consequences on their physical and mental health.



He, therefore, encouraged the youth to stay away from such acts to safeguard their wellbeing.



Mr Abdulai said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after Muslims from Elluokrom and surrounding communities performed the Eid prayers on the Elluokrom Park to mark the end of Ramadan.



The Chief Imam advise Muslims to be at peace with one another and not to allow themselves, especially the youth, to be used by politicians to foment trouble during this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.



He advised opinion leaders from the Zongo communities to support the youth to acquire higher education to help gain valuable skills needed for the job market. Mr Abdulai commended Adama Issah, a philanthropist, who had earlier presented 30 bags of rice to be shared among the less privileged, and asked others to emulate his kind gesture.



Prayers were said for the peace and prosperity of the nation, especially during this year’s general election



