Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Avenor Chiefs commend President Akuffo Addo-appeal for more appointments

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of Avenor Traditional Council has expressed gratitude to President Akuffo Addo for proving his readiness to keep working with Voltarians in his administration.



Togbe Dorglo on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the Avenor commended the President on his inclusion of Dr Archibald Letsa and Mr John Peter Amewu in his first batch of ministerial nominees.



He indicated the Avenor Traditional Council has the firm belief that the President's decision to maintain Dr Letsa as Volta Regional Minister-designate and appointment of Mr Amewu as Minister-designate for the Ministry of Railways Development was born out of the effective and efficient manner in which both sons of the region have discharged their affairs over the past four years.



In a statement signed by Togbe Dorglo and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he stated: "the Avenor Traditional Council has particularly enjoyed working with Dr Letsa whose work as Regional Minister has directly impacted our area and we are looking forward to more of his skilful coordination and management of affairs in his second term in office."



" We fondly recall that while Mr Kofi Dzamesi took the lead amongst other actors in the elevation of the Avenor Traditional Area to Traditional Council status, Dr Letsa was instrumental in the elevation of the elevation of the Akatsi South District Assembly to a Municipal status and we are proud to say, these historic developments would go a long way to contribute to positive socio-economic outcomes for the Chiefs and people of the Avenor Traditional Area," the statement reads.



The statement further appealed to President Akuffo Addo to appoint Mr Kofi Dzamesi and other equally skilled and experienced sons and daughters from the Volta region to national positions where the Volta region and the entire country can again benefit.



It said the move would be in line with the government's agenda of promoting inclusiveness and national cohesion.



Togbe Dorglo stated also, "the Traditional Council is eagerly looking forward to the smooth confirmation of the Minister designates so their good works could continue to positively impact the lives of the good people of the AKatsi South Municipality and Volta as a whole.