Avedzi clashes with PAC member over GNPC donation to Okyenhene, Rebecca Foundation

The first day of the two-week Public Accounts Committee sitting to examine reports of the Auditor-General, public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions for 2017, ended abruptly as the deputy ranking member of the Committee, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru and the Chair, James Klutse Avedzi, traded heated exchanges.



The clash had to do with the direct payment of sponsorship and support request to the tune of GHS5 million to the Okyenhene, Rebecca Foundation, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and some others.



The MP for Ningo-Prampram, Mr Sam Nartey George, sought an explanation as to why the money was not routed through the GNPC Foundation.



Board Secretary, Matilda Ohene, who was present, however, struggled to answer that question, resulting in a follow-up from Mr Avedzi Klutse.



This, however, was greeted with disdain from the deputy ranking member, which stirred exchanges between the two MPs, thus, bringing the sitting to an abrupt end.



Below is transcript of what transpired:



Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru: You said they are appearing before this committee to answer to audit issues reported by the Auditor-General and they are not prepared on this matter you’ve subjected them to now… Let’s be consistent in the application of the rule.



In the past, before you approve for somebody…



Avedzi: - Will you listen to me? I’m the chair of the committee. What is your problem?



Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru: Let’s apply the rules consistently. Consistency is the basic rule; let’s apply it.



Avedzi – The rules are that we allow public interest questions.



That’s the rule.



Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru: We will subject it to approval.



Avedzi: Which approval? And I have approved...if I approve public interest question…



Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru: It is not fair



Avedzi: I don’t have the responsibility to call you the deputy ranking member of the committee to tell you that I have approved this public interest question.



I don’t.



I’m the chair of the committee



If you want to take over, come and take over.



Honourable members, that will be all for GNPC.





