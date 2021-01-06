General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Avedzi challenges Kyei-Mensah over 'hung parliament' claims

Deputy Minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi

MP for Ketu North and Deputy Minority leader of the 7th Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi has maintained that contrary to assertions by leadership of the opposing side that the NPP are the majority in the house of legislature, the phenomenon is a hung parliament.



There is a raging debate on the state of Parliament following results of the Parliamentary elections in December.



At the time of filing of this report, both sides of the divide had an even share of the seats in Parliament at 137.



An independent candidate who happens to be a former member of the New Patriotic Party was to be a deciding factor although he had hinted of leaning with his parent party.



The Deputy Minority leader argued that since the former NPP member, the Fomena Member of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako had taken an independent stance, there was no way the incumbent party could claim they had majority number of seats in the house.



“I don’t think that the majority can ever claim that it has the majority. The gazette results are clear. As it stands, we have 137 NPP, 137 NDC. There is also an independent candidate who is coming in, the rule is clear on which group constitutes the majority and the minority. The provision clearly states that the largest party with other party or parties so if a person comes to parliament not on a party ticket but as an independent candidate, that construction necessarily must be construed to mean that an independent MP or MPs will fall in the category of party or parties.,” he told JoyNews in an interview on Wednesday.



Earlier, Majority Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu resolved to put to bed the debate on whether the succeeding house of legislature was going to be a hung parliament or not.



Speaking after President Akufo-Addo had given his final State of the Nation Address, the MP for Suame and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs indicated that the conversation should be put to bed because the incumbent party had an outstanding member who was going to side with them.



But in an interesting turn of events, the opposition NDC has had one of their MPs injuncted from being sworn in.



James Gyakye Quayson, MP-elect for the Assin North constituency was sued for allegedly holding dual citizenship.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.