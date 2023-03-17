Ave Dakpa special walk fixed for April 6

Regional News of Friday, 17 March 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

All is set for a special walk aimed at creating awareness of development and the need to protect the peace the people of Ave Dakpa currently enjoy.



The three-day walk is scheduled from April 6 to 8 , and will start from the Tema Motorway through Sege, Ada, Sogakope, and Akatsi and will end at Ave Dakpa, Akatsi North.



And according to the chairman of the committee of Ave Dakpa, Perry Nyamekor, the primary objective of the exercise is to create awareness of the importance of peace ahead of the 2024 general elections, by appealing to the traditional leaders in the area, raising funds to build a library and an ICT centre for the town and to put the town out there as a potential tourism destination.



Themed 'Uniting towards a peaceful development ' the walk is expected to draw close to 50 people.

He said in an interview "... as you may be aware, disputes impede development, we are doing this to preach the need to protect the peace we are enjoying before during and after our general elections. "



He added, " When we are together as a people, we will travel faster, we entreat all in the area to join as well as donate to this worthy cause."



The walk has received support by way of sponsorship from Jonmoore International Limited and supported by



Hon Peter Nortsu Kotoe, MP Akatsi North, Hon Peter Fosu, DCE Akatsi North and Hon Christian Agbozo, former DCE, Akatsi District (USA).



Jonmoore International Limited is specialized transport and project logistics company.



They offer specialized and standard transport services to the mining, energy, power, construction, manufacturing, food processing, railway etc within Ghana and West Africa Sub-region.



Jonmoore International Ltd has been in the industry for 25 years.



Isaac Adzika USA, Emmanuel Konyi USA, BAJ Freight Tema, Total Logistic Tema, Afarita Ghana Limited, Tema, Anjeff International School Ashiama/Tema, Alex Doe, USA, Mathew Agbozo, USA, Snack Line, Tema and Shell Community fuel station, Tema have supported the event.