Regional News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ave Dakpa chiefs laud Akufo-Addo for development projects

The chiefs and traditional leaders of Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region on Monday lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the numerous developmental projects and programmes initiated by his government in the area.



They mentioned the Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, NABCO, Free Water, Free Electricity, One District One Ambulance, and Free Senior High School and many social policies interventions to enhance the livelihood of the people.



The Paramount Chief of Ave Dakpa, Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V, conveyed the people's appreciation when he led a delegation of chiefs and elders to pay a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House in Accra.



The Paramount Chief said the programmes and policies of the current administration were impacting the lives of Ghanaians and the people of Akatsi North.



He expressed gratitude to the government for elevating all six Paramount Chiefs of the Ave Traditional Area to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.



"As for the coming elections, your good works will speak for you come December 7. We will pray for you and trust that God will hear our prayers for you.



"Communities like Avevoe, Hadave and Nuaxorve have witnessed the construction of a three-Unit Pavilion Classroom block each for the first time in the history of these communities. These communities have schools but no classroom blocks.



"With the District Assembly Common Fund, your government made it possible for them to have classroom blocks that are aimed at boosting education in these communities. Other communities that benefited from this 3-Unit Pavilion Classroom projects include; Seva, Ave Havi, Atanve, Amule, Kpegbadza, and Adzigo," he said.



He said the GETFUND has also completed projects that were started by the previous government, including 6-uint classroom blocks at Atiglime, Agormor and Ave Senior High School.



GETFUND has provided funding for 6 unit classroom blocks at our Islamic School, Ave Afiadenyigba and others at Ave Dzadzepe and Ave Seva. KG blocks at various places including Ave Kpeduhoe, Ave Posmonu, and Lome-Ghana, he added.



In the area of health, he said the government has, through innovative financing, constructed a CHPS Compound in Kpeduhoe which was completed awaiting commissioning, CHPS Compound in Agormor which was also at the completion stage with Nurses Quarters and CHPS Compound in Zemu which was at the lentil level.



"Your government is actually putting up a Theatre at Ave Dakpa Health Centre which has also reached roofing level. Mr. President, your government through the DCE is actually putting up an ultra-modern market facility which is fast picking shape."



"Currently, an abattoir has been built, 20 lockable stores completed, a KG block almost completed and a borehole drilled all in the new Ave Dakpa Central Market. There are communities in the Akatsi North District that witnessed mechanized boreholes as source of drinking water for the first time under your regime," he said.



The Chief said Lome-Ghana, Atsata Bame, Ashiagborvi, Zemu, Kortey and Agormor could now boast of improved access to potable water



President Akufo-Addo, in a short remark, thanked them for the strong words of commendation and expressed the government's commitment to improving the state of roads in their communities.



He also pledged to procure a bus for the Ave Senior High School and thanked the traditional leaders for the invitation to enstool him as Special Development Chief community.



He pledged to honour the request before the December polls.

