Avatime Union in UK supports Gbadzeme road rehabilitation project

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The union of Avatime citizens in the United Kingdom (Avatime Union-UK), has donated two thousand pounds sterling (£2,000) to support the rehabilitation of the deplorable road linking Avatime Fume and Avatime Gbadzeme in the Ho-West District of the Volta Region.



The donation was in response to an appeal by the Gbadzeme community leaders towards salvaging the plight of commuters on the 5-kilometer feeder road along a hilly area that has been inundated with severe deterioration characterized by an erosion of deep ditches and overgrown tree branches; whilst portions of the road along the hill have caved in.



Proceeds from contributions made by the indigenes were insufficient to fund the road project, whereas several appeals to relevant government institutions such as the Ghana Highway Authority, Ministry of Roads and Highways, and the Ho-West District Assembly to intervene have proved unsuccessful.



The Avatime Union – UK donation was made on behalf of the Union by Mr. Samuel Aboni, an opinion leader from Amedzofe during a fundraising ceremony held at Gbadzeme to climax activities commemorating the 2024 Easter celebration.



Mr. Aboni stated that members of the Union have expressed serious concern about the appalling condition of Fume-Gbadzeme road, a situation that had prompted them to passionately contribute their “widow’s mite”.



The Chief of Avatime Gbadzeme, Okusie Okoforobuor Agyemang VII thanked the Avatime Union-UK for its generosity, noting, that the donation could serve as an emulation to other citizens.



He used the opportunity to reiterate his appeal to relevant road sector government institutions, corporate organizations as well as individual philanthropists to assist in upgrading the road.



All seven Avatime communities, including Avatime Gbadzeme, Avatime Amedzofe, Avatime Dzogbefeme, Avatime Dzokpe, Avatime Fume, Avatime Biakpa and Avatime Vane, even though endowed with attractive ecological tourism potentials, have suffered developmental defects in the areas of poor roads networking these communities as well as poor social amenities.



The Avatime Union-UK has been providing support to the developmental needs of Avatime communities since 2019. During the peak period of COVID-19, the Union donated medical items and protective kits through the Ho-West District Health Directorate to be distributed among all CHP compounds and health centers located in each of the Avatime communities.











