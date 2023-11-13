Autopsy confirms deceased suffered skull fracture, broken ribs from military brutalities - Garu MP

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Albert Alalzuuga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Garu, has disclosed disturbing details from the autopsy report of an individual who lost their life due to military brutalities in Garu and Tempane in the Upper East Region.



The report indicates that the deceased suffered a skull fracture and broken ribs as a result of the violence unleashed by the military.



The military's retaliatory attack on Garu and Tempane residents followed alleged assaults on National Security Operatives, resulting in over 50 people being hospitalized and one fatality.



MP Albert Alalzuuga expressed his dissatisfaction and frustration with the military's behaviour during a briefing by the National Security Minister in Accra on Monday.



He highlighted the severe injuries inflicted on the residents, stating, “Several people have broken arms and broken legs. The one who died, according to the autopsy report, had a broken skull and two broken ribs.”



Addressing the Minister directly, Alalzuuga raised concerns about the military's approach to retrieving arms. He emphasized the need for transparency, questioning, "Honourable Minister, if this is how the military retrieves arms, we would want to know how many arms were retrieved from Garu."



Furthermore, Alalzuuga criticized the military's tactics, stating, "To say this is the military’s style of retrieving arms which we witnessed in Garu is most unfortunate. That, in retrieving arms, you beat and kill, maim people… If you are retrieving arms, you need information.”



MP Lydia Akanvariba of Tempane echoed these sentiments, calling on the government to consider covering the medical expenses of the victims hospitalized as a result of the incident.



