Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: GNA

Auto Electrician in Court over stealing and assault

Yasil Abdela, who was charged with eight offences

The KMA Circuit Court has granted an auto-electrician, who stole money and assaulted a couple, a GHC60,000.00 bail, with two sureties, one of whom must be justified.



Yasil Abdela, who was charged with eight offences, pleaded not guilty to the charges and would appear before the Court presided over by Mr Abdul Razak Musah on October 8, this year.



Police Chief Inspector Michael Koole told the court that the complainants, Bismark Kusi and his wife Comfort Owusu, own a drinking spot at Ghana Legion near Sarbon Zongo in Kumasi and reside in the same premises, while the accused is an auto-electrician, who resides in the same area.



The prosecution said the complainants had on several occasions warned the accused and members of his gang to stop smoking and to desist from their nefarious activities near the drinking spot but they refused.



He said on August 5, this year, at about 1200 hours the police swooped on the vicinity of the complainants and managed to arrest the smokers.



Chief Inspector Koole said after the police had left the scene, the accused and his accomplice, now at large, confronted the complainants and accused them of masterminding the arrest of their colleagues.



This resulted in a quarrel between Kusi and the accused persons but they were separated by onlookers.



The prosecution said on the same day around 2000 hours, the accused and his accomplice armed themselves with cutlass and jack knife and invaded the complainants' premises by breaking the door valued GHC200.00, vandalized the place, stole cash of GHC985.00, T.V decoder valued at GHC200.00, flip mobile phone valued at GHC100.00 and damaged the spot counter.



They also inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainants, resulting in severe injuries on their bodies.



The prosecution said a police patrol team who received a distress call proceeded to the scene to rescue the complainants but the accused person and his accomplice managed to escape.



An official complaint was made to the Manhyia Police where the complainants were issued with police medical report to attend hospital for treatment.



Chief Inspector Koole said the accused person was later arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence.



He mentioned one Sea, who is at large as his accomplice.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.