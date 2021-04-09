Autism is not caused by demons or curses - Teacher

Health News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A teacher at the Autism Awareness, Care and Training Centre, Grant Baiden, has underscored the need for the public to stop describing children with Autism as demons or spiritually cursed.



He said autism is not caused by spiritual attacks and only ignorant persons who would make such arguments.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with care support and training children with Autism will be just like any other child.



He indicated that there was a need for intensified campaigns to give the public more insight into autism as a condition.



He also disputed assertions that autism is not contagious as some persons have claimed.



He said it is also not true that persons who care for children with autism are prone to being autistic.



Grant Baiden further noted that another misconception is that it is linked to intellectual disability.



He said when diagnosed with autism at an early age, and with training and care, children will see tremendous growth through the years.