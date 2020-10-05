Regional News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: GNA

Australian High Commissioner to inaugurate Youth Development Project

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Gregory Andrew

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Gregory Andrew will inspect and inaugurate a Youth Development Project in Sunyani.



The project being implemented by the Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) was funded by the Australian High Commission through their Direct Aid Programme.



It is to give skills and handicraft training to the less-privileged such as school drop-outs, teenage single parents, people with disabilities and many others for self-employment opportunities and socio-economic enhancement to improve their livelihoods.



This was made known to the Ghana News Agency in an interview with Nana Akomea Sakyi, the Secretary of SYDA on Monday in Sunyani.



He said; “SYDA Integrated Sewing Project seeks to train about 200 youths comprising 70 per cent females and 30 per cent males in dressmaking, beading, smock weaving, kente weaving and smock sewing”.



Inaugurating on the theme “Creating Skills for All towards Sustainable Development”, Nana Sakyi stated would be held at the SYDA Youth Employment Training Centre.



He added that the association beyond its advocacy and development activism, “seeks to be involved in direct advancement of the youth through entrepreneurial capacity building”.



This, Nana Sakyi said, is aimed at reducing unemployment rate in the country and will also contribute towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.





