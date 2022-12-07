Australia’s Assistant Foreign Affairs impressed with impact of Hunger Project in Ghana

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Australia, Tim Watts has indicated his impression with projects being undertaken by The Hunger Project, Australia.



Tim Watts who is in Ghana for a two-day visit on Wednesday, December 2022 paid a visit to the Akode Epicentre which is one of the projects being funded by the organization.



Speaking to the press after his tour of the place, Tim Watts was particularly impressed with the empowerment of women.



According to him, it is the position of the Australian government that empowering women is the ideal way of growing a society and making it resilient.



“Australia and Ghana are separated many miles by geographic distance but we are connected by a shared sense of mission. I have been really moved by the mission the Hunger Project has been pursuing at the Epi Center in particular the commitment to the empowerment of women and girls in this community,” Minister Watts said.



He added that “The Australian government knows that when it empowers women and girls, we make local communities more resilient. We make communities more prosperous. Everyone wins.”



Speaking at the same event, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong expressed the delight of the government with such projects.



He assured that the government will continue to open its doors and make resources available for projects which seek to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.



“On behalf of the government, we say we are always available to facilitate what you want to do for our people as partners. Because this is the only way we can ensure the public-private partnership and ensure our people get good results,” the Eastern Regional Minister said.



Also present at the function was the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, HE Berenice Owen-Jones, Chief Executive Officer for the hunger project Australia, Philippe Magid, and a host of other dignitaries.



The Akode epicenter was mobilized in 2010 and the building was constructed in 2011 on a 5-acre land donated by the community.



The epicenter is constituted by 5 partner communities which include Akode 1 and 2, Holokpui, Togorme, and Apetorkope.



The Epicenter Leaders are considering admitting another community (Komatsi) into their fold since it is already benefiting from many activities at the epicenter.



The inhabitants of the Epicenter are predominantly farmers who are committed to working hard to eradicate poverty among them through programs being implemented by THP-Ghana in the communities.



The Akode epicenter has conducted training programs for 43 Epicenter Leaders. The leadership training workshops covered epicenter leaders, chiefs, queen mothers, and opinion leaders.