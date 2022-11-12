Auditor-General recovers GH¢2.2 billion - Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Saturday, 12 November 2022

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) North Tongu, has indicated that a total of GH¢2.2 billion, have been retrieved by the Auditor-General, A-G, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



The said amount, according to him, was looted from the public funds by some state officials between 2017 and 2020.



He, therefore, assured the A-G of the support from Parliament in the pursuit of the outstanding GH¢2.5 billion which is currently in the wrong pockets.



"I must re-echo my high praise for the current Auditor-General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for retrieving a colossal GH¢2.2billion of public funds from indicted officials who looted between 2017 & 2020," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's Friday, November 11, 2022 post read.



"As he acknowledges @ [at] page 3 of his special report to Parliament this week, he can continue to count on Parliament in the pursuit of the outstanding GHS2.5billion in wrong pockets, and in the general discharge of his mandate.



"My only reservation from his report though is the seeming hesitation to name and shame individual culprits beyond listing Ministries and Departments.



"Quite obviously, with more retrievals and genuine protection of the battered public purse, Ghana wouldn’t have to return to the IMF.

We need a new paradigm," he concluded.







