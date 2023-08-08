Auditions for Miss Health Ghana to be held on September 9, 2023

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Auditions for the 5th edition of Miss Health Ghana aimed at empowering young health professionals to spearhead the agenda of safeguarding lives and promoting healthy living with various initiatives by crowned queens are set to take place on September 9, 2023.



Speaking at the launch of this year’s edition at Carbon AV Office, Dworzulu, Gladys Akyere Rockson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lamrock Agency, organisers of the pageant said this year’s edition will take place on September 9, 2023, at the Accra City Hotel with the main event on November 25, 2023, at the same hotel.



Twenty talented ladies will be chosen by the organisers and groomed for three months after which one lady will be chosen as Miss Health Ghana after a series of tasks.



Gladys Akyere said this year’s theme is; “focusing on reproductive health” and with that, her outfit intends to give 10,000 menstrual cups to people.



“When we give one cup to a girl, we are saving her 1,200 for buying a pad for 5 years. One Menstrual cup is 100 Ghana but because it is reusable, we can recycle it for 5 years”, she said.



She stated that the prices for the winner are enormous as she gets to travel to Dubai and other places, as well as an official car for official duties.



She appealed to corporate bodies to support the project.



“You need money to run this kind of project and I will really want the Ministry of Health to collaborate with us to run it,” she said.



Talking about the challenges with Miss Health Ghana, Gladys Akyere said it is disappointing for the queens due to their work schedules and money to run the project.