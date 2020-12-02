General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Audit Service reacts to alleged missing Ghc52 billion at GCB

The Audit Service has reacted to a news report of a missing Ghc 52.5 billion which has been transferred from Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) to unknown sources.



A statement issued by the service indicated that it has taken note of the news report and the interest it has generated.



According to the statement, the audit exercise in reference was an exercise sanctioned by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in a letter dated August 15, 2020, based on the mandate of the president.



It said the letter in circulation on the matter forms part of letters sent to commercial banks that participated in the transfers.



It added that the Audit Service intends surcharging any bank which defaulted in the tax receipts collected.



It further disclosed the Service has managed to trace with satisfaction, some of the transfers.



