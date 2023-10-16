Audit Service cautions public against fake offers of appointment

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Audit Service has issued a warning to the public regarding fraudulent appointment offers.



The Service has thus cautioned individuals against falling victim to fake job offers claiming to be from the Audit Service.



In a statement signed by the Deputy Auditor-General/FIN ADM, Seidu Ahmed Kyei, the Audit Service expressed concern over the issuance of fake appointment letters to unsuspecting job seekers.



According to the statement, these counterfeit letters are being distributed under the guise of the Audit Service Board, utilising a forged letterhead.



The service is not currently engaged in any recruitment activities.



“The Audit Service, has noted that fake appointment letters are being issued to unsuspected job seekers on a fake Audit Service Board’s Letter head.



“Management of the Service wishes to inform and caution the general public to disregard these fake appointment letters as the Service is currently not recruiting,” part of the statement added.



To ensure that individuals are not deceived by these fake offers, the statement provided guidance on the proper channels for contacting the Audit Service for any job-related inquiries.



“To this end, Management would like to inform and caution all persons interested in joining the Service to contact the Human Resources Unit. Also, for any enquiries, contact the Service on; info@audit.gov.gh



“Any such letter when received should be sent to our Human Resource Unit (Head Office- Ministries, Accra) for authentication. Management of the Service will liaise with the police to arrest the culprits,” the statement added.



It continued “The Cooperation of the general public would be much appreciated to assist us curb the fraudulent recruitment across the country.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/AW



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



