General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Audio of government official involved in money laundering fake – National Cyber Security Centre

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) says an audio recording circulating on social media suggesting that a Ghana Government official has been caught laundering cash into the United Kingdom is fake.



According to the NCSC, its “forensic analysis” has revealed that the said audio, which is purported to have come from an international news outlet, was computer-generated.



The NCSC explained that the individuals involved used available technologies for fictitious audio-visual creation and manipulation.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the NCSC informed the general public that it is working with the Police CID and other security agencies to identify the source of the audio recording and bring the perpetrators to book.



“The public is thereby reminded that production of such information is a crime under section 115 of the Electronic Transaction Act and section 159 of the criminal offences Act,” the statement said.



It continued: “NCSC wishes to draw the attention of the public that circulating such fictitious content breached the law under Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) [which states]:



"(1) A person who by means of electronic communications service, knowingly sends a communication which is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life saving service or to endanger the safety of any person, ship, aircraft, vessel or vehicle commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not more than three thousand penalty units or to a term of imprisonment of not more than five years or both.



“(2) A person is taken to know that a communication is false or misleading if that person did not take reasonable steps to find out whether the communication was false, misleading, reckless or fraudulent.”



The NCSC therefore urged the general public and mainstream media to be on a lookout for false news and other similar viral videos and audios.



Read below the full statement.



