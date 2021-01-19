General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Audio emerges of Ama Sey’s aide campaigning for NDC Parliamentary candidate in 2020 elections

The deep cracks in the Akwatia branch of the New Patriotic Party could well be blamed for the party’s failure to retain the seat.



In a quite interesting fashion, the constituency produced a ‘skirt and blouse’ results with the NPP winning the Presidential and losing the Parliamentary.



With the parliamentary poll, the NDC’s Henry Yiadom Boakye won with 19, 899 votes while the NPP’s Ernest Kumi had 18, 742 votes.



As the party continue to investigate why it lost the Akwatia, an audio has emerged of a special aide to outgone MP, Mercy Adu-Gyamfi popularly known as Ama Sey vigorously campaigning for the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate.



In the audio which has gone viral and played by some media houses in the Eastern Region, Gyekye, a man known to be an associate of Ama Sey is heard preaching the message of ‘skirt and blouse’ to the constituents.



He urged the constituents to vote massively for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the presidential polls and cast their ballots for the NDC in the parliamentary elections.



“The time has come for you all to rise up and vote. From now till Friday, we are going house to house to campaign for Nana Addo. Campaign only for Nana Addo but if someone asks about the parliamentary, tell them to vote for Oko Yo (the NDC candidate)”, he said.



The audio comes at a time when the constituency executives of the NPP have resolved to reprimand Ama Sey for allegedly campaigning for the NDC.



"On 20th June we held primaries and (afterwards) Hon. Ama Sey decided to go independent. Leaders advise her but she budges. She refused to step down.



"We will, first of all, apologize to Nana Akufo-Addo on behalf of Ama Sey who did not show up when he came to campaign in Akwatia.



"Some of our polling station campaign publicly campaigned against the party...



"This afternoon we are addressing the media to say that any member who campaigned against the party, we have a constitution that will deal with you accordingly", NPP Chairman of the Akwatia constituency, Alhaji Baba Yakubu said during press conference.