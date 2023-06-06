Atwima Takyiman residents chase Amoako Atta over hoax road projects

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Some residents of Atwima Takyiman-Denkyemuoso Electoral area in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region have accused government of listing non-existing road projects in the area on the website of the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



According to them, a document they cited on the website of the Ministry of Roads and Highways has listed 0.73 kilometres of asphalted road on the Ohwimase-Denkyemuoso road, something they described as false.



Some residents in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Monday, June 5, 2023, said there was no such road project as listed on the Ministry's website.



They explained that the road in question was indeed tired, but developed hundreds of potholes a few months after it was constructed days ahead of the 2020 polls.



"Claims by government that, the road has been asphalted is not true, we may not have the technical eye in such instances, but our consultation with some contractors with the technical know-how has proven that this is not an asphalted road".



"As we speak, 0.73 kilometres they constructed have developed hundreds of potholes, and the drains constructed along it have been destroyed by floods, so what are they talking about?"



The residents have therefore appealed to government to visit the area again and get information on grounds to update their list, in order for their road to get the needed attention.



The Assembly Member of the Area, Hon David Asare responding to the document expressed worry over the inaccuracies captured at the Ministry's website.



He noted that residents in the area will be very disappointed in the government if the information is not updated to suit what is really on the ground



He called on the government to fix the road in order to encourage residents in the area who are mostly NPP members to vote for the incumbent government come 2024 polls.