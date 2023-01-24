Atwima Kwanwoma Assembly member, GNFS engage churches on fire outbreak sensitisation programme

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

As part of precautionary measures to avoid unexpected fire outbreaks which are driving innocent souls to early graves, the assembly member for the Akyeremade Kwanwoma and Behenase electoral area, Hon Justice Baffour Awuah widely known as Hon. Bompin in collaboration with Ghana National Fire Service on Sunday extended its massive fire sensitization programme to churches in the area on how to fight domestic fire even without the presence of fire personnel.



The purpose of this exercise, according to the organisers, was to bring domestic fire fighting techniques or education to the doorsteps of every individual in the area.



The fire sensitization programme which started about a month ago on all the information centers was a self-initiated programme by the assembly member, Hon Baffour Awuah.



The exercise was extended to some churches such as The Church of Pentecost, and the Fountain of Life Assemblies of God -Akyeremade. According to the assembly member, the programme will continue to the other churches and organizations in the area.



The sensitisation programme which was led by Mr John Kofi Minkah, the Atwima Kwanwoma District Fire Officer saw many other dignitaries registering their presence.



The congregation was taken through some basic domestic actions that can breed fire outbreak and how to quickly curb or avert it if such incidents occurred.



They were also taught how to combat fire during the outbreak and how to detect it early in their various homes.



In an interview with the assembly member, he disclosed that the sensitisation programme was going to continue periodically and it was going to be extended to the other institutions.