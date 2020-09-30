General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Atwima-Agogo cries for market and clinic

The the absence of market in Agogo has affected residents badly

The chiefs and people of Agogo in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality have appealed to the government to help construct a market for the community.



Mr Latif Awuah Sarpong, Assemblyman for the area, who made the appeal, said the absence of a market place was seriously affecting economic activities in the community.



Mr Sarpong, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the community, which was gradually developing into a peri-urban status, needed a modern market to help promote commercial activities to improve the socio-economic lives of the people.



The community, he said, also needed a hospital to make it easy for residents to obtain quality healthcare.



He said patients, especially pregnant women, had to travel long distances to attend hospital and appealed to the district assembly to consider establishing a health facility in the area to provide quality healthcare services for the people.



Mr Sarpong, however, commended the government and the district assembly for providing the community with potable drinking water, a football pitch, waste bins, a police station, and other basic amenities, which were improving the living conditions of the people.



He pleaded with the contractor working on the Atwima Agogo- Twedie road to expedite action to complete the road to open up the area.





