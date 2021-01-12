Politics of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: ghanavanguard.com

Atubiga fires Prof Alabi for failing to declare Mahama winner of 2020 elections

NDC's 2020 campaign manager, Prof. Joshua Alabi

A popular communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and one-time presidential aspirant, Stephen Atubiga has faulted former President John Dramani Mahama's 2020 campaign manager, Prof. Joshua Alabi for not declaring Mahama as the winner of the 2020 presidential elections which saw the incumbent, President Akufo-Addo retaining the seat.



According to Atubiga, it is the duty of Prof. Alabi, as campaign manager to use the figures collated at the party's collation center to declare his candidate as the winner of elections, even before the Electoral Commission's official declaration.



"A good campaign manager was supposed to declare his candidate winner in 24hrs at most after election before EC does," Atubiga wrote in lengthy Facebook post sighted GhanaVanguard.com.



Mr. Atubiga is also of the view that Prof. Alabi should have seen to it that the results collated at the NDC party's collation center were immediately sent to various media houses to be put out in the public domain.



"...also working with party to send collation results of JDM to all media houses immediately after declaration at various constituencies and regions. Is a responsibility through campaign manager to trumpet his candidate's results," he added.