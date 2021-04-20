Attorney-General’s role in Akuapem Poloo’s appeal revealed by lawyer

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Godfred Dame, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice views the ninety days jail term of actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo as harsh, Andrew Vortia, the counsel for the embattled actress has revealed.



He detailed in a Citi News interview that the Attorney-General reached out to him after the verdict by the Accra Circuit Court and impressed on him to appeal the imprisonment of his client.



He disclosed that the Attorney General assured him of his support and endorsed his decision to seek redress.



“The Attorney General is of the view that the sentence was a bit harsh. So he asked if I have filed an appeal, and when I said yes, he told me that I have his backing. It is surprising to note that when the judge inquired from the prosecution what she had to say, she said the accused person is not known to the court and is a first time offender. She told the court [Akuapem Poloo] is also a single mother, and that she prays against a custodial sentence.” “Those were the exact words captured by the judgement of the court. Even the prosecutor was against a custodial sentence and would have opted for a fine or a caution,”



Lawyer Avortia suggested that the judge, Christiana Cann missed the most important aspect of the whole issue when he condemned Poloo to jail.



He explained that the purpose of the move by Child Rights International was to ensure the protection of the children and that putting Poloo behind bars defeats that aim.



“The law intends to protect the child that is why Miss Brown was taken to court, and now, she has been handed a custodial sentence so is the child worse off or better?” he asked.



Poloo was on Friday jailed ninety days by an Accra Circuit Court presided by judge Christiana Cann over some publication she made in June 2020.



Poloo was found guilty of misdemeanour, domestic violence and publication of obscene mater.



His lawyer immediately served notice of appeal and followed up with an appeal on Tuesday, April 19, 2021 seeking bail for his client.



