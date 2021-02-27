Politics of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Attitude of some Akufo-Addo appointees made Ghanaians angry with NPP on Dec.7 – Kusi Boafo

Kusi Boafo, Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms

Chief Executive Officer for the Public Sector Reforms Kusi Boafo has noted that Ghanaians planned to end the political plans and ambitions of the NPP in the 2020 elections.



According to him, this was because some appointees had stinking attitudes and the people wanted to prove to them that power resides in them.



He was shocked that even the good policies implemented by the government did not convince the people of Ghana who had decided to punish the party because of their appointees who had stinking attitudes.



Apart from the stinking attitude of appointees, he noted that the NPP’s handling of issues with regards to illegal mining was not the best and therefore people in these mining communities ganged up to “teach them a lesson”.



He said the NDC benefitted very well from the poor handling of the country and bad attitudes of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appointees in the first term that they were even shocked by the numbers they were able to garner.