Attitude crucial to making Accra cleanest city – Lydia Alhassan

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, has emphasized that achieving the goal of making Accra the cleanest city in West Africa hinges on the attitudes of individuals.



During her appearance before the Appointment Committee of Parliament, Alhassan, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, highlighted the importance of personal responsibility in maintaining clean environments and homes.



“While it is the president’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city, the ordinary Ghanaian needs to work on their attitude towards cleaning their environment and various homes,” she claimed.



Lydia Alhassan underscored that the necessary provisions, infrastructure, and resources are in place for achieving this goal. However, she emphasized that it ultimately depends on citizens’ willingness to contribute positively through their attitudes.



Responding to a query from Minority Leader, Ato Forson, regarding the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wougon by-election on January 31, 2019, which propelled her into office, she expressed deep concern over the incident.



She described the violence as unfortunate and prayed for such occurrences never to mar Ghana’s democratic dispensation again.



Alhassan clarified that she had no intention of winning elections through violence, emphasizing her commitment to serving and representing her constituents.