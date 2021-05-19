Attend IPAC meetings or submit to EC’s reforms – CPP to NDC

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Gyantua, has advised leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to mull over the party’s decision of snubbing invitations to Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings organized by the Ghana Electoral Commission (EC).



She wants the NDC leadership to immediately iron out any begrudging issue the party seems to have with the EC so that they can partake in the review process of the 2020 general election as well as the proposed electoral reforms.



The NDC, unlike the other political parties, has boycotted IPAC meetings on two occasions on the basis that the EC wasn’t fair and transparent in the 2020 polls.



Even though NDC after the election proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the results announced by the EC chairperson, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensah yet the party leadership has vowed not to participate in any IPC meetings.



The CPP general secretary speaking on Onua FM on Wednesday May 19 expressed fret over this development and passionately appealed to the EC and NDC leadership to resolve any issue so that every political party would be represented at IPAC meetings.



She has called on the Peace Council, Christian Council, traditional rulers and all stakeholders to engage EC and the NDC leadership over the development to salvage unforeseen situations or predicaments.



Nana Gyantua however, cautioned leadership of the NDC to be circumspect and rescind the decision of not attending IPAC meetings or get ready to agree and succumb to every decision taken at IPAC proceedings.