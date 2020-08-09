Politics of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Attempts by NPP and EC to suppress votes in NDC strongholds failed - Joshua Akamba

NDC National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba says a deliberate plan by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission (EC) to suppress votes in NDC stronghold has backfired.



According to him, the plot failed because his outfit resisted several attempts to suppress votes in their stronghold.



He previously alleged that, the decision of the Electoral Commission to push for the Ghana Card, birth certificate and Passport as the primary documents required to register during the voters’ registration exercise was part of a grand scheme to rig the 2020 elections in favour of the governing NPP.



“The NPP is desperately scheming to rig the 2020 elections and hold on to power at all cost,’’ Joshua Hamidu Akamba told ‘Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“No politically engineered register can save this failed government from the inevitable defeat that awaits them in the coming elections.”



He therefore advised the many Ghanaians who are disappointed in the outcome of the performance of the NPP to channel their energies into going to the polls to register massively to vote out the NPP.





