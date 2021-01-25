Religion of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: GNA

Attain perfection in Christ - Dawutey

Christians have been advised to dedicate their lives to Christ

Abraham Dawutey, a member of Church of Christ, Ho Central branch has said that Christians could only attain 'perfection,' when one arose from slumber and forged dedication to every aspect of life.



He said the word of God explained that when a believer arises, the glory of the Lord would intercede by coming upon you and activate overcoming the slumber to receive God's blessings.



Mr Dawutey, who was preaching the sermon under, "Arise and Leave the Rest to God," said Christians should not sit down and expect 'Manna' from God.

"Mannas have ceased to fall in contemporary times," urging Christians to toil for it.



He said one should not sit unconcerned in matters related to marriage, health, finance, social life and generally, a life of a Christian, "do not come on silver platter."



He further explained that when a believer sits unconcerned, in matters of health, common malaria could lead to that person's demise, it is, therefore, necessary to take steps in all aspects of life.



Mr Dawutey added that when one arises in difficult times, "God will do the unthinkable for you."