Attah Issah likely to win 79% in the NDC primaries in the Sagnarigu Constutuency - Institute for Democratic Governance predicts

Politics of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: Mohammed hardi

Sagnarigu Constituency has over the years been a dominant NDC constituency forming majority of about 80% of its voter population with no polling station ever recording a win for the ruling NPP government. The story has not been the same in recent times and the NDC has recorded a sharp declined in its votes for three consecutive general elections.



In 2012 the NDC with the current incumbent MP, A.B.A Fuseini obtained 78.8% of the votes whilst NPP obtained only 18.5%



In 2016, A.B.A obtained 26,898 votes representing 70.7% while Habib obtained just 7,888 representing 20.7% thus a difference of 19,010.



In 2020, A.B.A Fuseini recorded 34,989 representing 57.0% and Felicia-NPP recorded 26,434 representing 43.0%. Thus a decline of 13% votes by A.B.A from 70.7% to 57.0%.



The NPP then won about 47 polling stations in the constituency and gained 22.3% increment from 20.7% to 43.0%. This is unprecedented in the history of Sagnarigu.



A careful study of the trend analysis of the election results in the past years revealed that the good people of Sagnarigu are yearning for a new face on the ticket of the NDC.



Based on this, an NDC youth led research group in the region's Institute for democratic governance conducted a survey to confirm who is luckily to win among the five candidates and for what reasons.



In a sample size of 1576 delegates, 79% of them responded positively in favor of Atta Issah Tahidu as the ideal choice. When quizzed for the reasons for choosing Attah Issah Tahidu, they gave the following reasons;



He's connected to the party hierarchy and most likely to bring development to the people.



He's humble, energetic and accessible by all.



He has the Financial resources and network to cause a stir in the NPP and retain the seat.



He's credible and competent with an outstanding academic background



He's a philanthropist with a demonstrable projects and interventions in the constituency



The next person who had some grassroots support was Dr. Hamza who has adopted the door 2 door campaign strategy. Most delegates feel comfortable with this because they are able to discuss very important issues with him when he visit them in their homes. This is luckily to work for him. Some delegates also feel sympathy for him for trying several times.



If the data above is anything to go by then, majority of the delegates of sagnarigu will put their weight behind Attah Issah Tahiru as the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for our non negotiable victory come 2024.