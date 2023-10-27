Attacks on Otumfuo will breed generational fight that will outlive you – Okatakyie Afrifa blasts Dormaahene

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Okatakyie Afrifa, a broadcaster with Angel FM has cautioned the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, against his relentless attacks on the person and authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Afrifa believes that the continuous attacks will all but breed a generational fight between the two peoples – Asante and Dormaa – which fight or misunderstanding would outlive the Dormaahene.



He said relationships at different levels, be it work, marriage or business; stood to be adversely affected if the groups decide to allow the growing animosity to fester.



“Nana Dormaahene, you are dismantling relationships and marriages. You will destroy friendships in the town,” he stated on his radio programme on Thursday, October 25, 2023.



He hinted at political goals by the actions of the Dormaahene citing the 2024 elections.



“You think Dormaahene is engaged in a chieftaincy fight (with Otumfuo), this is how Dr. Agama and co-started.



“We are untruthful,” he said before alleging that the political goal was; “let’s detach the people of Dormaa from Ashanti, including the NPP, so that in the 2024 election, the people of Dormaa will vote against the NPP which is perceived to be an Ashanti party.



“Nana Dormaahene, what you are engaged in will breed a generational fight. You would have been dead and gone. Your ceaseless attacks on Asantehene is not palatable to me as an Ashanti,” Afrifa stressed.



It took my uncle to elevate Dormaa to paramountcy status – Otumfuo



The Otumfuo recently restated how the Dormaa traditional area became paramountcy, stating that it decided a former occupant of the Golden Stool for that to happen.



Addressing his people at an Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on October 19, 2023, the Asantehene said there was a need to revisit history to combat efforts from some quarters to distort history.



Portions of his address posted by Opemsuo Radio on YouTube had the Asantehene speaking about how a former predecessor of the current Dormaahene was inducted into office.



"Sampa is my town, Bono and Ahafo… Agyeman Badu (the first) took his oath here before going to assume his throne. He was a teacher here at Government Boys School. He swore in front of my uncle before assuming his position," Otumfuo stated.



"It is because of these notorious ones that I am recounting this issue. What at all is it?" he emphasized before outlining a historical sequence of relations and how royal politics has evolved.



Agyeman Badu I, who he referred to is an uncle of the current Dormaa chief, Agyeman Badu II, who has in recent years fired salvos at the Otumfuo questioning his level of influence.



In a recent interview with Ghanaweb, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, said among other things that there was "no King in Ghana" as the 1992 constitution does not make any reference and room for that.



He is also on record in the past to have warned chiefs under the Dormaa jurisdiction from paying allegiance to any paramountcy aside from the one that gave them their throne.







