Attacks on Journalist needs to be condemned now - Political activist tells Government and GJA

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Olumanba Akwasi Kesse

Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah popularly known as Olumanba has expressed worries over the current attacks on Journalists in the country.



He is calling the president and the Ghana Journalist Association to as a matter of urgency condemn these acts on Journalists.



This comes after military men attacked, beat and chased away Journalists and demonstrators protesting the alleged encroachment of the military on the La Stool lands.



According to him, these attacks on Journalists has become rampant and needs to be condemned immediately by the president and the Ghana Journalist Association.



He also highlighted the names of some Journalist who have been attacked and murdered but have not prosecute the perpetrators, which he describes as a threat to Ghana’s democracy.



He has however called on the president and the Ghana Journalist Association to as a matter of urgency condemn these acts on Journalists and also ensure that these attacks on Journalist do not repeat themselves.