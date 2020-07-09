General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Attacks on Jane represents Akufo-Addo, NPP's backward view on women and gender equity – Agyenim-Boateng

James Agyenim-Boateng, Communications Director of the NDC's campiagn team

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 Campaign Team, James Agyenim-Boateng says the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Ajufo-Addo and his NPP hold backward and non-progressive views on women and gender equity.



The comments come after some leading members of the NPP including the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu directed attacks at the Former Education Minister now running mate of the NDC flagbearer, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



The majority leader is reported to have said “If he [John Mahama] wanted a woman, when they were mentioning some women who have demonstrable competence who have risen through this House to establish themselves firmly in the feminist [arena], one such person could have been Hanna Tetteh. She has been an MP before, she has been a Minister for Foreign Affairs. So she has learned the rules, so she could have complimented the [ex] President Mahama. The former Attorney General is also there– Marietta Brew. She is also a solid lady. But you ask yourself what value is this woman [Prof. Opoku-Agyemang] bringing to that ticket, and that’s where I find it extremely difficult.”



“I mean the woman is a calm woman, a woman of poise and speaks good English, but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket to ensure quality improvement in the governance? And let’s not forget, perish him that, If John Mahama becomes the president and the next day he is no longer [alive], is this woman capable of being described as the president? This has nothing to do with her personally but we are talking about quality in governance.”



“For a ticket, John Mahama is a communicator so you want a person who is a lawmaker or a lawyer who will add value to the governance architecture. He himself has been a Member of Parliament before, so to be fair, one could say that he has acquired that experience from Parliament. But in terms of the economy, how are you going to impact the economy, which is why maybe, you need a mate who is an economist to be with you. A person who is short in that field [could be dangerous] because that ticket is to play the role of a generalist to exhibit versatility in a manner that when it comes to legal matters, you have some control and economic matters you have some control on it. So when I first heard, I thought there were going to decide on Dr. Duffuor or Nii Moi Thompson because they are economists and finance experts with considerable standing to complement the ticket–either of them could have done it.”



The Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buabeng Asamoa is also reported to have said appointing Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is dangerous for the country.



But reacting to the various attacks from NPP stalwarts, James Agyenim-Boateng noted that the NPP holds backward and non-progressive views on women and gender equity.



He said “The Akufo-Addo government and its NPP have a systemic problem. From the president to the Majority Leader through to MPs, they hold backward and non-progressive views on women and gender equity. They are stuck in 16th-century views on the matter of women empowerment. #ImWithHer“.





