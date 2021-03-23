Attacking CSOs will not scare them to stop demanding accountability - Civic advocate

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Co-Founder of Young Africans for Opportunities (YAFO), Nathaniel Dwamena, has expressed worry over the situation where government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo keep attacking Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)



He explains that some of these officials who attack civil society groups for criticising the government were once part of civil society groups.



Mr Dwamena made the remarks on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He argues it is the responsibility of civil society organisations to put the government on its toes and call it to account.



He indicated that civil society groups will not be intimidated but will continue to criticise institutions for them to be transparent, accountable and truthful to the people they serve.



Nathaniel Dwamena who is also a civic advocate at the Digital Good Governance for Africa added that one of the major roles of civil society groups is to promote good governance.



"We need to advocate for good governance so our leaders will do the right thing for citizens to have a good standard of living,” he added.