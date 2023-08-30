Attack on court: Release all 13 suspects immediately – Tamale Chief to Police

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The chief of Tamale, Gulkpegu Naa, has asked the police to immediately and unconditionally release the suspects arrested in connection with the attack on the Tamale District Court on Monday, August 28, 2023.



Addressing the media on behalf of the chief, Saha Naa Abdul Latif, asked the Police to release the suspects.



He also asked the Police to return all the motorbikes that were seized during the arrest of the suspects.



The Police arrested some 13 suspects in connection with the attack on the court.



Some young persons stormed the court premises and pelted it with stones, destroying fixtures and injuring a police officer.



The angry stormed the court after an alleged drug peddler had been refused bail.



Reacting to this on behalf of the chief, Saha Naa Abdul Latia accused the police of storming the Gukpe Naa’s Palace and started shooting into the palace.



This he claimed led to the injury of five people.



“I took off from the UDS campus rushed here, and I couldn’t even find my way to the police headquarters and from there I managed to make my way to the district court where the youth amassed. Actually, the whole issue centred on the drug peddling that is going on in town. So the youth of Tamale with the support of the chiefs and everybody have vowed to leave the drug trade in the mud so those who were arrested were arraigned before the district court.”



“But I hear those drug peddlers were allowed off the hook, so the youth did not take it kindly. And unfortunately, the police came in and started firing indiscriminately and in the process five of our compatriots got wounded and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals within the municipality. Then later on in the day we also heard some five policemen were also wounded,” he stated.