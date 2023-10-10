Attack on UTV: NPP intends to cooperate with police – Ahiagbah

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The National Communication Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has stated that the party intends to cooperate with investigators on the attack on United Television (UTV) by sympathizers of the party.



“It has come to the attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party an unfortunate incident that occurred last night at UTV involving some sympathisers of the NPP who went to the studio to raise a protest against the United Showbiz programme.



“We wish to state forcefully that the said act was not sanctioned by the party, and we apologize unreservedly to UTV, the programme team, and the general public,” Mr. Ahiagbah indicated in a statement.



He continued: “The right of citizens to free speech is one of the cardinal values of our party, and we are committed to its advancement. The proper way for anyone to express any concerns over any programme by any media house would be to make a formal complaint.”



According to him, advancing in numbers to interrupt the work of any media house is unacceptable.



Mr. Ahiagbah further stated that the NPP party condemns the development.



“The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the matter, and the party intends to cooperate fully with the investigators to deal with the matter expeditiously,” he concluded.