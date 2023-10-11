Attack on UTV: 'Apologize to UTV and your party' - Nana Akomea admonishes NPP thugs

Politics of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

The Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea has condemned the violent act by some persons who stormed the studios of UTV last Saturday, identifying themselves as sympathizers of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).



About 30 NPP sympathizers forced their way onto the set of UTV's Entertainment Show "United Showbiz" disrupting the programme for an hour and demanding apology from a panel member, musician Kwame A Plus, who tore a letter that the New Patriotic Party had sent to the station requesting a reform of the show.



The political thugs refused to vacate the studios but for the timely intervention of the Police who arrested about 16 of them to assist with investigations.



Responding to the incident during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea described the behaviour of the NPP youth who took matters into their own hands as "inappropriate and unacceptable".



He was elated that the party has spoken against the misconduct but, to him, the thugs should also admit their fault.



"I'd like that they apologize to UTV and to their party," Nana Akomea admonished the thugs.



