General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Attack on Mireku Duker’s home adds to growing list of attacks on politicians

Campaign vehicle for the late MP for Mfantseman

Attacks on the political class or persons close to them seem to be gaining notoriety as a common feature in the lead up to the upcoming December 7 polls.



In the last couple of weeks, four incidents of attacks on members of the political class have been reported, one of which has been fatal.



The close proximity of these attacks has caused some to wonder if there is a deliberate scheme by some unknown persons to target the political class.



On Saturday, October 3, 2020, the office of the pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) political think tank, Danquah Institute, located at Labone in Accra, was broken into by unknown persons.



The burglars allegedly stole some valuable items including laptops and GH¢12,000.



Then on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign team was attacked by armed robbers at Ejuratia in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region.



The robbers took away two mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money.







The driver of the campaign vehicle Sawadogo Mahmood disclosed that two out of the five occupants of the saloon car were severely beaten by the robbers.



Then on Friday, October 9, 2020, the attacks turned fatal as the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman in the Central Region was shot dead by suspected armed robbers.







Six gunmen according to an eye witness attacked the MP and his campaign team while they were returning from campaign around 1.00 am, Friday.



The eye witness explained that in the process of de (the) robbery the late Ekow Quansah identifies (identified) himself as a lawmaker and after accusing the MP – and the political class for the many problems the country is facing – shot him to death.



The incident reignited calls by the legislature for dedicated security protection for them, a call that has been shot (down) by security analysts as selfish.



Finally, in the string of attacks on the political class or persons close them, two family members of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Member of Parliament, George Mireku Duker, suffered severe cutlass wounds on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after they were attacked by some assailants.







It is unclear what triggered the attack but it has been linked to a protracted chieftaincy dispute at Dompem, the hometown of the MP.



One of the victims is said to be in critical condition while the other is responding to treatment.



Political analysts have dismissed suggestions that the attacks are part of an elaborate plot to target the political class.

