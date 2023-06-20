Attack The Flood partners Adabraka Elders FC to fight flooding in Adabraka

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: Goddy Nana Mens, Contributor

The Attack the Flood (ATF) project has signed a partnership with Adabraka Elders Football Club (FC) to raise awareness about flood risk management and climate change in the Adabraka community.



The agreement, which was signed last Friday 16th June 2023, will kickstart a one-year on-field and off-field collaboration to educate residents of Adabraka and its enclave on mitigating the effects of flooding.



As part of this partnership, the Attack the Flood project donated GH¢15,000 to Adabraka Elders FC as well as a set of branded football jerseys.



On their part, the Adabraka Elders FC shall provide speaking opportunities to the project to offer education on flood risk management and also mobilise the club’s fans to support communal activities aimed at alleviating flood risk in the community.



The partnership was signed by the Project Lead of the Attack the Flood project, Mr. Cedric Dzelu and the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adabraka Elders FC, Mr. Lawrence Hanson.



Speaking to press after the signing, the project lead for ATF, Mr. Cedric Dzelu expressed his excitement for finally making the partnership official and disclosed that he was optimistic this collaboration will reap huge dividends for the Adabraka community.



“Globally and locally, we have seen how sports have brought together millions and millions of people. And as a sportsman myself, I fully understand the power of sports as an effective tool for advocacy and community mobilization.



“Therefore, I am highly confident that this partnership will yield great results and usher in a new dawn off more collaboration between sports activities and developmental activities especially in the area of climate change,” Mr. Dzelu stated.



Reacting to the partnership, the CEO of Adabraka Elders FC, Mr. Lawrence Hansom, stated that he was inspired by the bold move of ATF to collaborate with a sports team.



He lauded the project for the innovation and pledged that his club remains fully committed to the partnership and ensuring that both parties achieve mutual benefits.



“Personally, I believe football is more than just entertainment. It is about improving communities as well. My players and their parents live in this neighborhood. So, any initiative that develops the neighborhood will be supported fully by my club.



“So, I'm highly excited that my club has partnered with ATF to educate the people of Adabraka on issues of flooding. I and my club are fully behind this deal, and we'll do all we can to make sure that we achieve the results for which we have signed this partnership,” Mr. Hanson stated.



Following the signing of this partnership, ATF shall pay weekly visits to the Adabraka community to engage them on flood mitigation and also distribute free early warning kits to increase awareness.



Attack the Flood is a Ghana YMCA youth-led project funded by the United States YMCA (The Y) as part of the Youth-Led Solutions programme.











