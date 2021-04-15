Atta Mills is a solid brand - Koku Anyidoho talks about thriving with the ex-president's name

Politics of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho reveals that his institute has been selected among the ECOWAS Observing Mission to observe the Presidential Election in Benin.



According to him, the call to be part of the ECOWAS Observing Mission came from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to be part of a delegation to observe the elections in Benin.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) attributed the success of Atta Mills Institute to the grace of God, the brand ‘Atta Mills’ which he led to build and his effort to sustain it.



He indicated that the name Atta Mills is a solid brand making waves in the international community; thus, it is the management of the name Atta Mills that is attracting all these recognitions outside Ghana.



“It is the grace of God that has made Atta Mills Institute rub shoulders with other international bodies when it comes to observing elections internationally. Again, the name Atta Mills is working the magic when it comes to international recognition,” he indicated.



“The name Atta Mills is a solid brand and I also have the energy, the drive; I worked for the man and I did my possible best to give him an image or created an image. When he became President and I worked for him, and so it is the brand that is good and the way we are managing the brand is what is helping us to thrive,” he noted.



