General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Atta-Mills Institute shall forever give thanks to Akufo-Addo – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, Founder of the Atta Mills Institute

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder and CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, has indicated that the outfit will forever be grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his decision to rebuild the Asomdwee Park for the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.



According to him, the new Asomdwee Park after its reconstruction will become a State Monument.



Anyidoho speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM on Wednesday said: “President Akufo-Addo has graciously agreed; under the Coastal Development Authority, [he] is building Asomdwee Park into a State Monument. President Rawlings did it for Kwame Nkrumah, President Akufo-Addo is doing it for President Mills.”



“And the Atta Mills Institute shall not stop saying thank you to him,” Anyidoho stressed.



The Asomdwee Park, at the entrance to the Osu Castle in Accra, is the burial place of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills who died in office on July 24, 2012, after a short illness.



The redevelopment of the park is costing the nation GH¢4.4 million. It involves general maintenance of the park, refurbishment of dilapidated buildings and the provision of drainage infrastructure.



Other works include the construction of a mast, a protective wall and the laying of new pavement.