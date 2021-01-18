General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Atta Mills’ Ghana Bar not made up of ‘silly hypocrites’ – Koku Anyidoho

Chief Executive Officer for the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho

Founder and Chief Executive Officer for the Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has whipped the Member of Parliament(MP) for Ningo Prampram in line after the former used some unprintable words on the Ghana Bar Association.



Sam Nettey George after the Ghana Bar Association released a statement calling on Muntaka Mubarak to either provide evidence of his claims of bribery by a Supreme Court Justice or apologize described the GBA as a bunch of silly hypocrites.



But reacting to Sam George’s rants, Koku Anyidoho indicated in a tweet that the late Prof. Mills was a member of the Ghana Bar Association and so is some of his friends and family who are revered in society.



He, therefore, indicated that the Association is a respected association which is not made up of silly hypocrites as Sam George describes them.



The CEO of the Atta Mills Institute said “President Atta-Mills used to belong to the GBA & he was certainly not a silly hypocrite. I have siblings, relatives & friends who are respected members of the GBA & they are not silly hypocrites”.





President Atta-Mills used to belong to the GBA & he was certainly not a silly hypocrite. I have siblings, relatives & friends who are respected members of the GBA & they are not silly hypocrites. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) January 16, 2021