Atta Frimpong, the philanthropist who funded the construction of a 2-kilometre road at Lashibi

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Oteng Apau, Contributor

Atta Frimpong, a native of Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region has constructed a 2-kilometer asphalt in Accra. The road was constructed at Lashibi, a suburb of Accra, the nation's capital.



Atta Frimpong disclosed that the reason behind his gesture is to show his love for the country and also help the residents of the area have access to good road.



The Aduana Stars board member and managing director of Ronor Motors urged benevolent Ghanaians to contribute towards the growth of the country.



He emphasized that the development of the country requires an all hands on deck approach and must not be left in the hands of only politicians.



He believes that one needs not to be rich man to contribute to the nation's growth, stressing that with a little bit of sacrifice the country will attain its rightful place.



"I've stayed in this area for quite sometime and I believe its my way of giving back to the society. We all live in this country and we must find ways to develop it. This is my little way of supporting the growth of the country, you can also do yours.", he said.



He has on several several occasions made donations to the less-privilege as well as widows and widowers in various parts of the country.







