Atta Akyea will collapse out of shock over his defeat – NDC’s Alhaji

Samuel Atta Kyea, MP for Abuakwa South

Abuakwa South Parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Sanusi says the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South Samuel Atta Kyea should prepare to be shocked over his defeat in the coming December 7, 2020.



Speaking in an interview with Radio 1’s Nana Kwabena Addo, this will be a record win for the NDC since 1992 when the party won the Abuakwa South seat.



“He will be shocked and collapse. Samuel Atta Kyea will be sent to the hospital as he watches me snatch the seat from him coming December 7.” He revealed



He added that he will do all this because the incumbent MP has failed to keep his promise to the people of Abuakwa South for the past 16 years without development.



“There is no development in Abuakwa South, Atta Kyea cannot boost a single development for his 16 years in office as MP but Abuakwa South deserves better and I will give them the best,” Sanusi said.



Alhaji Sanusi accused Atta Kyea of deliberately turning a blind eye on the plight of the people of Adukrom tagging them as NDC, thereby depriving them of the needed development.



In the 2012 elections, Alhaji Sanusi who is staging a comeback, got 8,838 votes while Hon. Atta Kyea got 29, 330 votes.





