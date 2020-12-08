Atta Akyea retains Akim Abuakwa South seat

General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Source: Atinka Online
The Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South , Samuel Atta Akyea has retained his seat after the collation of the results.
After being announced winner at his constituency, he thanked the EC for organising a peaceful and credible election.
He also urged his opponents to support him bring development to the constituency.
Results below:
Abuakua South Constituency
Presidential certified results
Total polling station – 110
Total electoral Area – 24
Total number registered of Abuakwa South – 52110
Npp = 31424……79.5%
NDC = 7853……..19.8%
GUM = 171
CPP = 18
GFP = 6
GCPP = 0
APC = 11
LPG = 14
PNC = 6
PPP= 7
NDP= 5
Asiedu Walker (Independent) = 9
Valid votes = 39,524
Rejected = 595
Total vote cast = 40,119
Parliamentary Certified results
Samuel Atta Akyea (NPP) = 29, 897…….75.6%
Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed (NDC) = 7,704……19.5%
Felix Banning Preprah (GUM) = 957…….2.4%
Kwame Marfo Enoch (Independent) = 905…..2.2%
Valid votes = 39, 499
Rejected = 511
Total cast vote = 40,010
