You are here: HomeNews2020 12 08Article 1129112

General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Atta Akyea retains Akim Abuakwa South seat

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Minister for Works and Housing , Samuel Atta Akyea Minister for Works and Housing , Samuel Atta Akyea

The Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South , Samuel Atta Akyea has retained his seat after the collation of the results.

After being announced winner at his constituency, he thanked the EC for organising a peaceful and credible election.

He also urged his opponents to support him bring development to the constituency.

Results below:

Abuakua South Constituency
Presidential certified results

Total polling station – 110

Total electoral Area – 24

Total number registered of Abuakwa South – 52110

Npp = 31424……79.5%

NDC = 7853……..19.8%

GUM = 171

CPP = 18

GFP = 6

GCPP = 0

APC = 11

LPG = 14

PNC = 6

PPP= 7

NDP= 5

Asiedu Walker (Independent) = 9

Valid votes = 39,524
Rejected = 595
Total vote cast = 40,119

Parliamentary Certified results

Samuel Atta Akyea (NPP) = 29, 897…….75.6%

Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed (NDC) = 7,704……19.5%

Felix Banning Preprah (GUM) = 957…….2.4%

Kwame Marfo Enoch (Independent) = 905…..2.2%

Valid votes = 39, 499
Rejected = 511
Total cast vote = 40,010

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter