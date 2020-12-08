General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Atta Akyea retains Akim Abuakwa South seat

Minister for Works and Housing , Samuel Atta Akyea

The Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South , Samuel Atta Akyea has retained his seat after the collation of the results.



After being announced winner at his constituency, he thanked the EC for organising a peaceful and credible election.



He also urged his opponents to support him bring development to the constituency.



Results below:



Abuakua South Constituency

Presidential certified results



Total polling station – 110



Total electoral Area – 24



Total number registered of Abuakwa South – 52110



Npp = 31424……79.5%



NDC = 7853……..19.8%



GUM = 171



CPP = 18



GFP = 6



GCPP = 0



APC = 11



LPG = 14



PNC = 6



PPP= 7



NDP= 5



Asiedu Walker (Independent) = 9



Valid votes = 39,524

Rejected = 595

Total vote cast = 40,119



Parliamentary Certified results



Samuel Atta Akyea (NPP) = 29, 897…….75.6%



Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed (NDC) = 7,704……19.5%



Felix Banning Preprah (GUM) = 957…….2.4%



Kwame Marfo Enoch (Independent) = 905…..2.2%



Valid votes = 39, 499

Rejected = 511

Total cast vote = 40,010

