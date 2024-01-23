Atta Akyea cautioned to stop attacking Ken Ofori-Atta

Politics of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: GD Africa

A section of the general public has cautioned the embattled Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea to desist from further attacking the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta for no reason.



The decision by Atta Akyea, former minister for works and housing to verbally attack the Finance Minister has been described by the general public as a kind of expression of bitterness.



“It is not the decision of Atta Akyea to call for the resignation of the Finance Minister. Atta Akyea has no power and Authority and has not been authorized by anybody to call for the resignation of the Finance Minister. As we all can see, the finance minister is doing well and his effort is turning the economy around,” James Appiah a member of the New Patriotic Party in Sarkumono stated.



“You can't blame the finance minister for your abysmal performance in the works and housing Ministry. Atta Akyea was offered the opportunity and the platform to turn things around at the works and housing Ministry and he couldn’t even complete the Sagleme Housing Project so he should leave the Finance Minister alone,” Nana Yaa sare Obeng, an NPP loyalist added her voice.



“If Atta Akyea is tired of being a member of Parliament and he is going, he should go in peace and not create confusion and division in the party and the government,” she added.



It will be recalled that The Member of Parliament for Akyem Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, urged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to consider stepping down for both his own sake and the good of the government.



In an interview on Face to Face on Tuesday, January 16, Mr Atta-Akyea emphasized the importance of self-reflection for Mr Ofori-Atta, suggesting that he considers his position for his well-being and that of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“For me, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough…I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.”



Atta-Akyea went further, stating that Ofori-Atta’s resignation might even contribute to calmer waters for both the government and the nation. ”

“He should look at himself and look at the troubles that everybody believes, I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace…He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it,” Mr Atta Akyea said.



Mr Atta Akyea also criticized individuals who blame Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the country’s economic woes.



He acknowledged that the economy is not in its best form, describing it as ‘unkind’ and ‘cruel’ for anyone to attribute economic issues in the Akufo-Addo government to Dr Bawumia.



Mr. Atta Akyea insisted that the vice president was in a very serious adversary role that prevented him from making some sensitive decisions for the country.